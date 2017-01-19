Another candlepin bowling alley in Nova Scotia going into the gutter

There will soon be no more strikes, spares or gutter balls at the Fairlanes Bowling Centre in the valley region.

The New Minas-based bowling lanes will close March 18 following the sale of the building.

Leah MacCumber, manager of the Fairlanes Bowling Centre, confirmed that a buyer from Toronto purchased the building.

“It will not be a bowling centre anymore,” the 28-year bowler confirmed, adding that the future use of the building is unknown at this time.

The closure will result in eight employees losing jobs, MacCumber said.

“It’s not good news in any way shape or form,” she stressed, noting that she’s been working at Fairlanes for 14 years.

“It is a cool job. It’s the people. You get to meet a lot of people. That’s probably the highlight of it.”

Fairlanes has regular seniors, mixed and coffee leagues that meet there on a weekly basis for some friendly competition and social time.

“It’s really going to hurt the seniors,” said MacCumber.

The league play, however, wasn’t enough to keep Fairlanes in business.

“Bowling’s been a dying sport for quite a few years now… it’s just not the sport it used to be,” said MacCumber, who believes advances in video games that offer virtual bowling played a huge role in the drop in revenue at bowling centres.

“That’s pretty much what killed it because we have no young people coming in to keep the sport alive.”