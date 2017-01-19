In the Dead of Winter, Abbey Road and a Kid in the Hall: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend

Here comes the symphony: Fans of the Fab Four can catch some of their favourite tunes this weekend at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium as Symphony Nova Scotia presents The Music of the Beatles: Abbey Road. The show will be conducted by Martin MacDonald, feature the Jeans ‘n Classics band, and have David Blamires on vocals for a sweeping rendition of the entire classic 1969 album, including hits like Come Together, Here Comes the Sun, Octopus’ Garden, I Want You (She's So Heavy), The End, and more. Shows take place Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $40, and are available at the Dalhousie Arts Centre Box Office, at 902-494-3820, or symphonynovascotia.com.

Ring in the Lunar New Year: If a Chinese tea workshop, paper cutting and music catch your attention, head to the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a Lunar New Year Celebration. Visitors will learn about traditions and New Year practices from various Asian cultures with a day of workshops, performances, and activities. These include Chinese writing, a red bag giveaway, Taekwondo, violin playing, and gayageum performances, Mongolian dance, origami and creating your own dragon dance stamps. Cost for activities included in cost of museum admission.

Dead of winter: Warm up this weekend with acoustic tunes across Halifax for the annual In the Dead of Winter festival from Thursday to Sunday, featuring nearly 20 diverse artists like The Wooden Sky, Justin Rutledge, Irish Mythen, Villages and Julie Doiron in performances and song circles. Catch shows at venues The Timber Lounge, Seahorse Tavern and Good Robot, while Saturday afternoon will see the all-ages festival brunch come to Seven Bays Bouldering & Cafe with a bluegrass matinee. Visit inthedeadofwinter.com for tickets and a schedule.

Dance for a cause: Break out your dancing shoes in support of the Halifax Women's Housing Co-op this Friday night at The Company House for a fundraising party with DJ Regalia from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The co-op began in 1981 when a group of lesbians who wanted to try a different way of living founded the group. Now the co-op provides an affordable and supportive housing community for women run as a feminist collective, in charge of maintaining the buildings and recruiting members. Since the province made cuts to the co-op's subsidy program, organizers decided to hold a fundraising dance. Women, members of the LGBTQ+ community and supportive allies are welcome. Get tickets at Ticket Halifax or Venus Envy for $10, or at the door.