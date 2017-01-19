Nine firearms, half-kilogram of cocaine seized in Halifax-area search

A young man was arrested just outside Halifax with more than half a kilogram of cocaine, along with illegal weapons and other drugs, police say.

A release from RCMP in Halifax says the 23-year-old man is facing a number of charges after police searched a home in Grand Lake on Wednesday.

Police say they found and seized nine firearms, 525 grams of cocaine, and some other controlled substances.

The man was expected in court on Thursday to face numerous gun charges, including multiple counts of unsafe storage and unauthorized possession of a firearm, multiple counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a prohibited firearm with illegal ammunition, tampering with the serial number on a firearm, and more.