Halifax group hopes to bring peace and justice to province with public forum

A group of local artists is trying to bring peace and justice to the province of Nova Scotia through a series of public forums, the first of which takes place this weekend in Halifax.

The Justice, Art & Youth in Action Initiative (JAYA) is hosting what it calls the inaugural Nova Scotia Peace Forum at the Halifax Central Library’s O’Regan Hall on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The event is a chance to celebrate young African Nova Scotian artists and leaders, and to come up with “creative, community-driven and sustainable solutions to the scourge of gun violence, to issues of relations with police, and to youth incarceration, which disproportionately affects Black youth in the province.”

“There’s a panel discussion on those topics, but mostly we want to celebrate young black Nova Scotian change makers,” JAYA communications and promotions officer Jay Bruce said in an interview.

Bruce said change makers are people who make it “their life’s work to improve our community.”

The group has assembled a panel, moderated by Coun. Lindell Smith, including people like Quentrel Provo of Stop the Violence, DeRico Symonds of Future Roots, and Miranda Cain of North Preston’s Future.

Also attending are provincial Minister Tony Ince, Halifax Mayor Mike Savage and Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais – each of whom will speak for a few minutes.

Throughout the event, musicians and visual artists will perform too.

“We’re trying to give young artists a platform that they wouldn’t normally have,” he said. “Even the panellists, they do great things, but they don’t get to sit in front of the mayor every day, or sit in front of the chief of the police, or Tony Ince.”

Though the forum was planned before this month’s news about Halifax police street checks, Bruce said the topic will definitely come up.

“It’s something that we’re maybe going to pepper into our forum a little bit just in that we feel it’s an essential conversation. Also, having the chief of police there, maybe we’ll be able to engage in some conversation that we wouldn’t normally be able to have if he weren’t,” he said.

But he stresses the forum will be positive, and it’s just the first of four.

JAYA will host three more forums in the next six months – on intimate partner violence, Indigenous schools, and violence towards the LGBTQ+ community.

The forums are designed to inform the group’s three-year action plan for creating peace and justice in Nova Scotia.