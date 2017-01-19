Halifax Mooseheads fall at home in shootout to Chicoutimi Sagueneens

Close games that go to the shootout have become a regular occurrence for the Halifax Mooseheads lately.

Thursday night’s game at Scotiabank Centre began with the Halifax crowd applauding Chicoutimi Saguenéens forward Nicolas Roy for his achievements with Canada at the world juniors. It ended with fans going home disappointed after Roy scored twice on the power play, then scored the lone shootout goal in a 4-3 win over the Mooseheads.

It’s the third time in four games the Moose have gone to the shootout.

Connor Moynihan found the back of the net and added an assist, his first points since returning from an injury on Jan. 11.

“I got the monkey off the back, finally starting to get back into it. Every day I feel better and the points will come, you just have to do the hard work first,” said Moynihan, who missed over a month of action with a shoulder injury.

“It’s hard physically and mentally. You lose all the confidence you’ve had and worked for. You just have to build it back up.”

The 19-year-old winger has slowly been getting more ice time and opportunities since his return, initially starting on the fourth line but working up into a top-six role again.

“As an older guy, he’s also a good leader in the room. He speaks up a lot and is great for the young guys. He brings a lot of grit to our line, forechecks hard and gets the puck out,” said linemate Jake Coughler, who also scored.

Nico Hischier continues to score at a torrid pace with his 32nd goal of the year. He’s found the back of the net nine times in seven games since the world juniors.

Russian forward German Rubstov made his North American debut for the Saguenéens. Selected 22nd overall by the Philadelphia Flyers last June, the NHL prospect picked up a pair of assists. He almost won the game with a breakaway chance in overtime, but was denied by Alexis Gravel. The rookie goalie was busy once again, stopping 42 of 45 shots.

With goalie Blade Mann-Dixon unavailable due to illness, Cole McLaren made his Mooseheads debut as a backup after a call up from the Valley Wildcats major midget team.