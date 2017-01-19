Spit take: Halifax police ask drivers to volunteer for roadside drug test pilot project

Next time you come across a police checkpoint in Halifax, you might be asked to help test a roadside drug-screening device.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) began a new Public Safety Canada pilot project a week and half ago, and have until the end of February to collect 100 saliva samples from anyone who’d like to anonymously volunteer for the testing in a regular traffic stop.

“This is for us. It’s not about any of the public, it’s about how user-friendly are these devices for the police at roadside,” Const. Kristine Fraser of the HRP traffic unit said Thursday.

“If you say ‘um, no,’ (it’s) ‘okay, thank you for your time,’ and you drive away.’”

Fraser said HRP was the only Atlantic force selected for the pilot, alongside RCMP groups and other services in Toronto, Vancouver, Gatineau, North Battleford, Yellowknife and the Ontario Provincial Police.

A few members from each group were trained in Ottawa this December, and brought the Alere DDS 2 and the Securetec DrugWipe 6S back to record their experiences, like how they perform in varying temperatures and weather.

The devices test saliva for the presence of certain drugs, including cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine and opioids.

Fraser said officers will only ask drivers if they’d like to volunteer after police determine they’re not impaired by drugs or alcohol.

If they agree, Fraser said an officer will take their saliva sample, but won’t ask for a name, driver’s licence or licence plate. Police then put the sample in one of the models, wait five or eight minutes depending on which one, then throw it away.

The devices give a readout on whether the saliva tested positive or negative for each drug type, Fraser said. But even if a volunteer tests positive, Fraser said no arrests or charges will be made, and nothing will be used as evidence for a search warrant later, since it’s not illegal to have cocaine or cannabis in your system.

“We had a couple positives today, but that could mean that somebody maybe smoked some marijuana a week ago,” Fraser said.

If eventually approved, Fraser said the devices would be used like the existing roadside tests for alcohol, after officers have assessed a driver is impaired. If they fail, people would then be taken back to a detachment for more testing by a qualified technician.