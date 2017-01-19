Large crowd expected for Halifax contingent of Women's March on Washington

Organizers of Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington-Halifax are expecting large crowds for an event they say has grown like wildfire.

In less than two weeks, co-organizer Jackie Barkhouse said interest in the event has far surpassed expectations. There are busloads and carpools of people coming from across the province, including Lunenburg and Cape Breton.

“We’re actually expecting buses to haul in with women. It has become a real movement, and it’s one that we need for a variety of reasons,” Barkhouse said.

“Not just because of what’s happening with the American administration.”

The event is one of many solidarity events taking place across Canada at the same time as the Washington march intended to peacefully protest Trump’s inauguration.

“We never anticipated this level of interest. We thought we might have 150 people out and that would be it,” Barkhouse said.

The Halifax event at Grand Parade will include guest speakers and musicians.

Barkhouse said the group’s Facebook page had just 100 people interested less than two weeks ago. Those numbers have swelled to 2,000 interested and more than 1,100 planning to attend Saturday’s peaceful rally.

“We’re getting messages from people all over the world who are actually in Nova Scotia right now and thanking us for this and who are also planning to come, including some Americans,” Barkhouse said.