Lower Sackville boy charged after vandalism spree on vehicles

A Lower Sackville boy is facing multiple charges after police say he went on a vandalism spree earlier this week.

A release from RCMP in Halifax says they got multiple calls Tuesday night about someone trying to break into vehicles parked in driveways, and vandalism to vehicles including a damaged windshield, and an interior set on fire.

With the help of two K-9 units, police tracked the suspect to Sackville High School where it looked like someone had broken in. The suspect tried to run from the school and officers caught him as he came out.