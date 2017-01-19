Lower Sackville boy charged after vandalism spree on vehicles
RCMP in Halifax say they got multiple calls about someone vandalizing and trying to break into vehicles parked in driveways in Lower Sackville.
A Lower Sackville boy is facing multiple charges after police say he went on a vandalism spree earlier this week.
A release from RCMP in Halifax says they got multiple calls Tuesday night about someone trying to break into vehicles parked in driveways, and vandalism to vehicles including a damaged windshield, and an interior set on fire.
With the help of two K-9 units, police tracked the suspect to Sackville High School where it looked like someone had broken in. The suspect tried to run from the school and officers caught him as he came out.
The 17-year-old boy is charged with arson, attempted theft of a vehicle, break and enter, theft and mischief. He’s expected in court on Feb. 1.
