Making it with Metro: Dartmouth artist finds success with newspaper collage artwork

A Dartmouth-based collage artist who turned daily free newspapers into an art career is officially opening her studio this weekend.

About two and a half years ago, Rhonda Barrett was pregnant, teaching yoga and making very little.

“It was a case of you need money to make money,” she recalled.

She was always interested in the arts, but had never considered it as a career. Barrett lived in Halifax at the time and often found herself at the Halifax North Memorial Public Library.



“The Metro is outside and I’d always go and get the newspaper each day. After a month I had this stack of paper,” she recalled.

“I looked at it one day and I thought ‘Paper! It’s free!’ I went to the dollar store. My first canvas was a 16x20 from the dollar store.”

Barrett’s first newspaper collage piece was inspired by Roxy D’Lite, her favourite burlesque star. She posted a photo on Facebook asking her friends if anyone would consider buying it.

The response was immediate. It sold for $150, giving her the cash she needed to purchase supplies to create more newspaper collage artworks.

In the past two years she has created more than 100 pieces, many of them commissioned. Some are famous personalities like Bob Marley and Audrey Hepburn. She’s currently working on a portrait of Kurt Cobain.

Other pieces include Peggy’s Cove and artworks inspired by her yoga practice, province or news of the day.

“My biggest hurdle is people look at this and from afar, they’re not going to think this is newspaper. It’s about bringing someone close enough where they see the texture and ask what is this made of,” she said.

“If I take one and hold it up to the light, you can see the backside of the paper. All of the words and images start to come through…Otherwise they look at it and think it’s a nice painting or drawing.”

She's received Artzone Gallery’s award for new emerging artist and was also chosen as a finalist in the first international Nonesuch Art on Paper awards last year.

She plans to begin hosting ‘Cupcake and Collage’ events at her new studio, her take on the popular paint night phenomenon.

“The pieces are dated by the papers I’ve used. You hold it up to the light and things pop up that were relevant at the time I made it so it’s kind of an interesting time capsule,” Barrett said.