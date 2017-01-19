Nova Scotia deckhand pulled under by lobster trap, safety board says

HALIFAX — The Transportation Safety Board says a Nova Scotia deckhand was hauled overboard and dragged underwater by the weight of lobster traps, and blames the death on ineffective risk management.

The report says the crew was setting traps near Clark's Harbour on the opening day of lobster season in November of 2015, when one trap got caught on a guard rail and the deckhand attempted to free it with his feet.

It says he stepped into coils of rope attached to several traps, and was hauled quickly over the stern by their weight when it was freed.

The TSB says it took 10 minutes to rescue the deckhand, and the crew was unable to resuscitate him.

It says the industry has issues with unsafe operating practices and crew training nationwide.