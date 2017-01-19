News / Halifax

Nova Scotia woman fined $150, given 5-year pet ban, in animal cruelty case

The dog had a broken leg, which was left untreated, and had to be euthanized.

The dog that was injured.

SPCA Nova Scotia

Warning to readers: A graphic image of the dog’s injuries is at the bottom of this story.

The SPCA in Nova Scotia is voicing its displeasure over a sentence given to a woman for animal cruelty, a crime that resulted in the dog being euthanized.  

The SPCA says Charlene Lucas was charged last June after officers removed a dog from her apartment in Windsor.

The SPCA says the dog was severely matted and unable to walk on its hind leg. A veterinarian later determined the dog’s leg was broken and had been left untreated.

Lucas pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges in Windsor provincial court this week and was sentenced to a five-year probation from owning animals and fined $150.

“I’m disappointed with the sentencing in this case,” SPCA Chief Provincial Inspector Joanne Landsburg said in a statement. “The dog suffered greatly and had to be euthanized. I would like to have seen a much longer prohibition for such a horrible offence."

The dog's untreated injuries.

SPCA Nova Scotia

