Nova Scotia woman fined $150, given 5-year pet ban, in animal cruelty case

Warning to readers: A graphic image of the dog’s injuries is at the bottom of this story.

The SPCA in Nova Scotia is voicing its displeasure over a sentence given to a woman for animal cruelty, a crime that resulted in the dog being euthanized.

The SPCA says Charlene Lucas was charged last June after officers removed a dog from her apartment in Windsor.

The SPCA says the dog was severely matted and unable to walk on its hind leg. A veterinarian later determined the dog’s leg was broken and had been left untreated.

Lucas pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges in Windsor provincial court this week and was sentenced to a five-year probation from owning animals and fined $150.