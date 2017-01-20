Halifax Heroes: Flagging crosswalk safety concerns in the city

The basement of Norm Collins’ house is filled with buckets, flags, markers, and other assorted paraphernalia needed to run his crosswalk flag program.

“I almost have a little cottage industry in my basement. I get reflective tape and then apply that to the flags,” Collins said in an interview at his Waverley Road home.

“Then we write (our society’s name) on it. I’ve personally written on thousands of flags now. My hand’s getting a little sore!”

For almost a decade, Collins has tirelessly advocated for crosswalk safety in the Halifax region and across Nova Scotia. That led to him spearheading the charitable Crosswalk Safety Society of Nova Scotia.

“It started a year after Mary Beth Chaulk and another teenager were struck and killed … My wife and I have a donation budget and we said a year has gone by and nothing has changed,” Collins recalled.

“There was no new signage, nothing in terms of crosswalk safety, so we had this idea of spending some of our own money to improve crosswalk safety along the Waverley Road where we live.”

There are 140 crosswalks in HRM that currently have crosswalk flags under the society’s program, with another six recently given the go-ahead.

There are 38 in other areas of the province.

Collins has attended “countless” meetings, addressed numerous community groups, businesses, politicians and others in his quest to make the province’s crosswalks safer. He can recite by memory crosswalk safety statistics and research.

He has faced numerous setbacks but also victories in his move to have crosswalk flags installed in HRM and to advocate for crosswalk safety across the board.

Collins has knocked on doors to solicit funds for his program. In addition to preparing the flags, he personally orders them all and installs the buckets the flags are stored in.

“About (two weeks) ago there was a collision at Oxford and Norwood. A fellow was hit. The police report came out at 5:50 and by 7:05 I had an email asking for crosswalk flags at the location,” Collins recalled last week.

“They have been reviewed by (HRM) traffic and given the go-ahead. If it was warm they’d already be up. I’m pretty devoted, but at -8 I’m not going out and attaching buckets to posts.”

Although it’s hard to quantify the difference crosswalk flags have made, Collins said research indicates they do. He is motivated to continue when he reflects on the numbers of people who are injured and killed.

While humbled with the Halifax Hero nomination and being named the Springtide Collective’s advocate of the year for 2015, Collins said his group has succeeded thanks to volunteers.

“At the end of the day nobody does this for recognition. You are making the world a little bit better in your own little way,” he said.

“This is such a positive and rewarding experience. We are doing something that others have demonstrated has value.”

