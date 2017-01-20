Man charged with assaulting Halifax hospital staff, fleeing police

Charges have been laid against a Halifax man who allegedly assaulted a hospital staff member and fled from police by driving into oncoming traffic.

At about 8 a.m. on Thursday, Halifax Regional Police received a complaint of a man leaving the QEII Health Sciences Centre in an orange pickup truck, who had just assaulted a staff member and made threats towards others.

According to a release, officers tried to stop the truck in the hospital’s parking lot on Robie Street, but the driver refused to stop.

Police pursued the truck as it continued north on Robie Street and turned left onto Quinpool Road, going the wrong way into oncoming traffic for a brief distance.

This caused many cars to pull over, but police said there were no collisions or injuries.

Officers followed the truck and eventually found it stopped behind an apartment building in the 600 block of St. Margarets Bay Road with the driver still inside.

The driver, a 53-year-old Halifax man, was arrested at the scene without incident.