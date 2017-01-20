Nova Scotia man who killed toddler son granted parole

An Indian Brook man imprisoned in January 2012 to more than eight years for beating his toddler son to death has been granted full parole.

James Joseph Peter-Paul, 34, was sentenced Jan.5 2012 to eight years, nine months and three days for manslaughter, break enter and commit, operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, failure to attend court, failure to appear (in court), theft and failure to comply with the conditions of a court undertaking.

Peter Paul was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old son but ultimately pled guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

He was at home in Indian Brook with his son Matthew Peter on Oct. 11, 2010 when police were dispatched to a 911 call shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found the boy in an unresponsive state. Matthew was rushed to the Colchester Regional Hospital where he died the following morning from a ruptured pancreas caused by blunt force trauma to the abdominal wall.

Other injuries included blunt force trauma to the head, bruising on his head, face and body and a fractured leg.

“File information reveals that you, while in a fit of rage, broke your victim’s leg, punched him in the head and body a number of times,” the Canadian Parole Board said, in its written decision of Peter Paul’s release.

The board said Peter Paul, who had served a previous federal prison term, has a “rather frequent and extensive prior criminal history of consisting of different types of offences including violence and the use of weapons.”

It also noted that he was raised in a “dysfunctional environment” and was exposed to domestic violence and substance abuse and was a victim of both physical and sexual abuse committed by family members while growing up.

Based on a psychological evaluation, the board said Peter Paul presents a moderate risk for general and violent recidivism and an “actuarial measure that assesses your risk for violence towards a partner and others to be high.”

But it also recognized that he had successfully completed programming in the community while on day parole, has attended AA meetings which have provided him with strategies to better deal with substance abuse and that he has gained skills and tools that better equip him for recognizing and effectively dealing with risk situations and triggers.

In its report, the board said local police “are strongly opposed to your return to your home community.”

While on parole, Peter Paul is to live in the Indian Brook community with family members.

He is not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol or prescription drugs not prescribed to him, must not associate with anyone with a known criminal record, not be in the presence of children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult and have no direct contact with his son’s mother or her immediate family.