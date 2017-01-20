Nova Scotia strikes deal with teachers union, job action suspended

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia Teachers Union says it has reached a tentative agreement with the province.

The union says it has suspended its work-to-rule job action and it will be "phased out" beginning Monday.

In a news release late Friday afternoon, the union says its executive reviewed the tentative agreement and recommended it be accepted by its 9,300 members.

It says the agreement will be provided to members at meetings around the province over the next two weeks, and a ratification vote will be held Feb. 8.

The provincial government said it would release a statement later Friday.

The teachers began a work-to-rule campaign on Dec. 5.

"Both parties worked day and night over the last week to come to this new tentative agreement," said union president Liette Doucet in the release.

"We know that this has been a difficult time for teachers, students, parents, and families. We thank and appreciate the patience and support we’ve received."

Events and activities have been constrained by a union edict that stipulates teachers should only report for work 20 minutes before class starts and leave 20 minutes after the school day ends.

The two sides resumed talks Monday after Education Minister Karen Casey said negotiations reached an "impasse'' last week following several meetings with a conciliator.