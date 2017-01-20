Nova Scotia Teachers Union reaches tentative deal with province

Work-to-rule will be suspended next week as the union and province have finally reached a tentative agreement.

On Friday afternoon, the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) said in a release they had reached an agreement, and the current work-to-rule action will be “suspended and phased out” starting this Monday, Jan.23.

“We know that this has been a difficult time for teachers, students, parents, and families,” NSTU president Liette Doucet said in the release.

Doucet also said both parties have been working “day and night” to reach an agreement.

The tentative agreement will be given to NSTU members in meetings around the province over the next two weeks, ahead of a ratification vote scheduled for Feb. 8

Doucet will also speak with the press at 4:30 p.m. Friday.