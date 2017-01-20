Police seize 50,000 illegal smokes, charge Sackville man

A 69-year-old man is facing charges after police in Nova Scotia made a significant seizure of illegal cigarettes on Thursday.

A release from the Service Nova Scotia says it seized 50,000 illegal smokes and arrested a 69-year-old man from Middle Sackville with the help of Halifax Regional Police and RCMP.

A news release from SNS estimates the value in lost taxes from 50,000 illegal cigarettes to be $13,870 in provincial taxes, and $10,584 in federal taxes.