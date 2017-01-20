Police seize 50,000 illegal smokes, charge Sackville man
Service Nova Scotia estimates the value in lost taxes from 50,000 illegal cigarettes to be $13,870 in provincial taxes, and $10,584 in federal taxes.
A 69-year-old man is facing charges after police in Nova Scotia made a significant seizure of illegal cigarettes on Thursday.
A release from the Service Nova Scotia says it seized 50,000 illegal smokes and arrested a 69-year-old man from Middle Sackville with the help of Halifax Regional Police and RCMP.
Police seized the cigarettes and a vehicle from the man they arrested, and he’s facing charges under the Nova Scotia Revenue Act, the Excise Act and the Criminal Code. He’s expected back in court on Feb. 16 after a brief appearance this week.