Report calls for new safety measures in Nova Scotia emergency rooms

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government is taking steps to reduce workplace violence at emergency departments across the province.

A report released Friday makes 12 recommendations to improve safety, including a suggestion that all emergency departments undergo risk assessments.

Other recommendations include developing a data management system for reporting incidents, better education for staff, and providing staff with communication devices that can call for assistance.

Premier Stephen McNeil says all of the report's recommendations will be implemented within a year.

The report says workplace violence in the health-care field increased between 2013 and 2015.

The document says one third of nurses have been physically assaulted, bullied or injured at work, and double that number have experienced threats, threatening behaviour, or harassment.