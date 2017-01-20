Report on security measures for Nova Scotia hospitals to be released

HALIFAX — A report is scheduled to be released today on safety measures for hospitals and health clinics in Nova Scotia.

Recommendations are expected from a working group announced by Premier Stephen McNeil in October.

At the time McNeil noted the need to make hospitals as secure as schools.

The study followed a call for action by Nova Scotia Nurses Union president Janet Hazelton following a series of violent incidents.

One involved a man arrested last fall at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Middleton.