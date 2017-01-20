Halifax taxi driver crashes into store window on Spring Garden Road
Police say the man behind the wheel accelerated after striking a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
A downtown Halifax business was extensively damaged after a taxi driver drove his vehicle into the front of the store.
The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lole Halifax on Spring Garden Road.
Halifax Regional Police say a 43-year-old man was driving his taxi on Dresden Row when he struck a 37-year-old woman in a crosswalk at the intersection of Spring Garden.
“The taxi then made a wide turn westbound onto Spring Garden Road and accelerated over the sidewalk and into the business,” a police release stated.
The driver of the taxi, and the pedestrian hit in the crosswalk, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were both taken to hospital.
The taxi driver was also given a ticket for not stopping at a red light and for not yielding to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.