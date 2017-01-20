Third drinking and driving conviction nets lengthy sentence for N.S. man

SYDNEY, N.S. — A Benacadie man has been banned from driving for five years and sentenced to serve a 150-day jail sentence after recording his third impaired driving conviction in four years.

Ryan Cameron MacKenzie, 23, was also ordered to complete a one-year probation period during which he is prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol.

The jail term was imposed after MacKenzie pleaded guilty to impaired driving, operating a vehicle while disqualified and taking a vehicle, a 1999 green Honda Civic, without permission.

The charges stem from a September 2015 single-vehicle accident on Route 216, Northside East Bay.

It was an alert school bus driver who noticed what he thought were vehicle taillights in a wooded area as he was driving by at about 7:30 a.m.

Upon investigation, the driver found MacKenzie still in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and managed to cut him free.

MacKenzie was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

At the time of the offence, MacKenize was banned from driving for two years, having been convicted in September 2014 for refusing a breathalyzer demand. He also went to jail for 30 days because of a prior conviction in 2012.

He was sentenced in July 2012 on a charge of driving with a blood/alcohol level exceeding the legal limit and fined $1,200 along with losing his licence for one-year.

It appears speed was a factor in the most recent charge as the vehicle MacKenzie was driving, taken from his father without permission, crossed the centre line, struck a guardrail and was then vaulted into a wooded area where it rolled before becoming entangled around a tree.