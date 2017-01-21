News / Halifax

Halifax pedestrian hit in marked crosswalk

A 50-old-man was taken to hospital Friday night after being struck in a marked crosswalk by a car.

The accident occurred at 7:10 p.m. as the the car, driven by a 37-year-old women, was turning left from Gottingen St onto Cogswell St.

The man was assessed by paramedics and then transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and charges have yet to be determined.

