Halifax pedestrian hit in marked crosswalk
A 50-old-man was taken to hospital Friday night after being struck in a marked crosswalk by a car.
The accident occurred at 7:10 p.m. as the the car, driven by a 37-year-old women, was turning left from Gottingen St onto Cogswell St.
The man was assessed by paramedics and then transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say their investigation is ongoing and charges have yet to be determined.