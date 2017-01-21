‘We’re not going backwards’: Halifax protests Donald Trump in Women's March

At least a thousand people descended on Halifax’s Grand Parade Saturday to join the city’s version of the Women’s March on Washington, showing support for women’s rights and protesting the recent election of President Donald Trump.

Coming from as far as Sydney, N.S., attendees joined similar protests occurring across Canada and the United States.

“I certainly wanted to voice my opinion that Trump is a dictator, a misogynist and a racist,” said Wilda Kaiser, one of the attendees of Saturday’s protest.

Kaiser, like many of the people Metro spoke to, expressed a hope the event would be the beginning of a vocal resistance against President Trump, who was inaugurated on Friday.

“We’re not going to stand for losing our basic human rights and we’re not going backwards,” she said.

A large percentage of the crowd wore “pussy hats” – pink knitted caps with ears. The unique choice of clothing was worn by teenagers, the elderly and even by some of the toddlers in attendance. The hats are a response to President Trump’s remarks from 2005 about grabbing women’s genitalia.

Bonnie St-Croix expressed amazement at the large amount of people that came out to the march but said this is just one part of a larger movement.

From the number of people who came out across North America, she says it was clear this movement had a message that wasn’t going away.

“I think that whenever there will be a moment to stand up for what we feel is right, people will show up,” she said.

Christine Moreau made the trip to Halifax from Wolfville. She says the group she was with was so large they needed a couple of vehicles to make the trip.

As a Canadian citizen, she wasn’t able to vote in the U.S. election but came to contribute to a conversation about issues she says are just as important in Canada.