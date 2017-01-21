Snow, ice pellets and freezing rain possible as Halifax under special weather statement

A storm next week could bring snow, freezing rain and ice pellets before changing over to rain.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of Halifax about the pending storm that is forecast to start either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

“Precipitation will likely begin as snow and ice pellets with a risk of an extended period of freezing rain before finally changing over to rain. Rain will likely continue into Wednesday,” the weather statement reads.

The storm is expected to also bring high winds.