Video: Nova Scotia woman skating in flooded woods goes global

SOUTH BERWICK, N.S. - Jessica Spinney had no idea a video of her skating through a wooded area of South Berwick would span the globe.

“I’m still being updated with where it’s being shown around the world,” said Spinney.

“It’s definitely surprising.”

The video, posted on YouTube Jan. 15, shows Spinney gracefully gliding in between trees surrounded by glass-like ice while her boyfriend, Kyle Hicks, has his camera rolling.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Spinney’s video had been shared in the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand and throughout the United States in Canada. Asked why she thinks the video is getting so much attention online, the 30-year-old said she’s come up with a couple of potential explanations.

“I thought maybe people thought we were going to run into a tree, or something funny might have happened,” she joked.

Spoiler alert: Spinney manages to stay upright on her hockey skates throughout the entire video.

As for Spinney’s second theory, the Coldbrook resident believes it’s the sheer beauty of the natural surroundings that continues to garner interest.

“(The ice) looked like glass because it was a beautiful day and it was perfect skating.”

Hands down, the wooded area near her boyfriend’s home in South Berwick is now her favourite outdoor skating destination. And they’ll be keeping an eye on it in case it floods and freezes again this winter.