Men wearing ski masks break into Timberlea home, spray victim with irritant
A police K-9 unit were unable to locate the two suspects.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are investigating after two masked men broke into a Halifax-area home and assaulted a man inside.
The RCMP say they were called to a residence on St. Margaret’s Bay Road in Timberlea around 11 p.m. Friday.
Two men wearing ski masks broke into the home, and sprayed a 21-year-old, who was the only person inside, with an irritant.
The RCMP say they left without taking anything and the victim wasn’t seriously hurt.
A Halifax Regional Police K-9 unit searched for the two suspects but they couldn’t be located.