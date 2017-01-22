Men wearing ski masks break into Timberlea home, spray victim with irritant

Police are investigating after two masked men broke into a Halifax-area home and assaulted a man inside.

The RCMP say they were called to a residence on St. Margaret’s Bay Road in Timberlea around 11 p.m. Friday.

Two men wearing ski masks broke into the home, and sprayed a 21-year-old, who was the only person inside, with an irritant.

The RCMP say they left without taking anything and the victim wasn’t seriously hurt.