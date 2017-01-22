Nova Scotia man wins $1.6 million after getting ace of spades in Chase the Ace

It’s over.

The ace has been caught in the latest Chase the Ace fundraising game to feature a jackpot of more than $1.6 million.

The Northside 4 Chase the Ace ended Sunday when New Waterford’s Adam MacKay won the jackpot that had climbed to $1,674,843. The win was the third largest in Cape Breton’s brief, but exciting, history of the unique fundraising initiative. Donelda MacAskill of Englishtown won the first big jackpot in October 2015, when she took home almost $1.8 million in the Inverness game. And, in May, Sydney’s Kathy McPherson won the Ashby game’s $2.9-million prize.

But with just eight cards remaining in the Northside deck, there was a good chance the game would continue and that its jackpot would surpass that of the wildly popular Inverness game that, during its final few weeks, attracted an estimated 12,000-15,000 people each Saturday to the scenic west Cape Breton community.

And, the high stakes in North Sydney brought out the largest crowd yet to the upstairs room at the Emera Centre Northside.x

At 4:30 p.m., co-organizer Craig Ivey selected a ticket from the gigantic drum that held more than $500,000 worth of tickets. MC Lloyd Wilkie then read out what was written on the ticket: “It says Adam, just Adam, and there’s a number.”

Moments later, Wilkie called the number and revealed to the crowd, and to those watching online, that the winning ticket was held by Adam MacKay of New Waterford. Word soon spread that the ticketholder was a 24-year-old man.

He couldn’t make it to North Sydney and arranged with organizers to pick up his big cheque today.

Ivey said that while it would have been nice for the game to continue a bit longer, he can’t complain about how it all came together.

“There was so much work done by all of the volunteers and it was just like we had the perfect recipe for it all to come together, so it was a good ride — and, of course, it was all for a good cause, well, four good causes,” he said.

The Northside 4 Chase the Ace benefits four charitable causes, including Sydney Mines Haley Street Adult Services Society that offers vocational training and other services to adults with mental and/or physical disabilities. The game also provides a funding boost to recreational programs at the Emera Centre Northside, the Northern Yacht Club (junior sail) and the Seaview Golf Club (junior golf).



On Sunday, organizers also handed out $2,000 cheques to L’Arche Cape Breton, the 562 Cabot Squadron Air Cadets, and the Tri-Town Amateur Boxing Club.

BY THE NUMBERS

$534,425 – dollar value of week’s tickets sales

$1,674,843 –jackpot won by Adam MacKay, New Waterford

$106,885 – draw winner’s prize had ace of spades not been picked

0779614 – the winning pink ticket