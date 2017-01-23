A&W to open new location at Halifax airport

Rootbeer floats are landing soon at the Halifax airport.

On Monday, the Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) announced a new A&W will be opening in the food court.

“Having this new eatery as part of the airport landscape means travellers, visitors and staff will have another dining choice and they will be able to enjoy an offering from Canada’s fastest growing burger chain,” Joyce Carter, HIAA President & CEO said in a release.

The location is scheduled to open this spring with hours of 6 a.m. – 11:30 p.m., seven days a week, serving breakfast along with their day time menu.

Throughout 2017, the HIAA release said there will be multiple renovations and new additions coming to the airport around food, beverage, and retail offerings.

Hudson Group (the operator of many of the airport’s retail shops) is currently renovating many of its stores, the release said, and the newly revamped Hudson News across from Gate 20 reopened last week.

Also, Hudson News across from Gate 22 closed last week. That retail space will open this spring as Island Beach Company’s Nova Scotia Store.

Tim Hortons is also scheduled to open its newly renovated and larger location at the top of pre-board security screening on the domestic/international departures level later this week. This new space will feature a larger seating area, and the latest “Tim Hortons store design.”