Cape Breton park trying to raise money for bear cub found wandering the highway

WHYCOCOMAGH, N.S. — A wildlife park in Cape Breton says an orphaned bear cub has been nursed back to health, but is still faces an uncertain future.

The one-year-old cub dubbed "Little Bear" was brought into Two Rivers Wildlife Park in May after it was found wandering alone on a highway near Whycocomagh, N.S.

Weighing only seven pounds at the time and suffering from pneumonia, the park says he is in better health thanks to help from a local veterinarian.

But park staff fear they might have to put him down if they can't build him a proper cage at a cost of about $40,000 and bring in a female bear his size to be his mate.

Park staff member Jarrett Lewis says the bear's current cage is small and not appropriate for him.

He says Little Bear has already received nearly 10 per cent of the needed donations, with people calling in and sending e-transfers.