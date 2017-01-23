Halifax council holding public hearing on 'much more modest' proposal

Haligonians have a chance to have their say on a proposed five-storey development on Coburg Road at Tuesday’s regional council meeting.

A public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. in front of Halifax regional council on the proposal from WM Fares for 6345 Coburg Rd., at the corner of Coburg and Larch streets across from the University of King’s College.

The proposal for a 28-unit residential building – comprised of 10 two-bedroom, 13 one-bedroom and five studio units – doesn’t fit the municipality’s current planning bylaws. Municipal staff recommends council amend the bylaws to allow the development, citing the Centre Plan’s higher order residential classification for the area, according to a staff report from November.

Area Coun. Waye Mason said he’s not sure the Centre Plan, which remains a work in progress, is still calling for more height in this area. He said some of the abutting property owners have concerns, and he expects them to come to the meeting.

“It’s always hard to define the interface between a residential neighbourhood, because immediately behind there on Lilac and Payzant street it’s single family homes and small multis, so there are concerns,” he said.

Mason said the development has changed “considerably” since a public meeting held in December 2015, including a switch to recessed balconies and a fifth storey step-back.