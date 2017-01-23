Freezing rain warning issued for parts of Nova Scotia

Parts of Nova Scotia are now under a freezing rain warning as a low-pressure system is set to hit the province.

Environment Canada has issued the warning for several counties – Digby, Annapolis, Kings, Hants and all of Cumberland.

Freezing rain is expected to track across the province on Tuesday, and last in some areas for several hours before changing to rain.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the warning reads.

Halifax is not under a freezing rain warning, but does remain under a special weather statement.