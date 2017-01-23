Halifax store brings new meaning to 'door crasher' sale after taxi plows through window

When life puts a taxi through your storefront window, you make the most of it.

That was Lolë Halifax manager Jen McGrath’s thinking when she decided to host a “door crasher sale” after a taxi ended up in the store on Friday night.

No one on the street or inside the store was injured. The driver was also fine.

“It was about 7:30 p.m. on Friday and a cab driver going south down Dresden was turning right into Spring Garden,” McGrath said in an interview Monday.

“A pedestrian (was crossing) and he didn’t see her and had to swerve to avoid her and over corrected and lost control of the car. He’s fine and he actually just stopped by to make sure everybody was fine and to apologize. It was really sweet.”

McGrath said they lost “a lot” of merchandise when the taxi crashed through the front picture window, including clothing and yoga mats that are now embedded with glass.

“The mannequins didn’t make it. It was like a zombie movie with pieces of them inside and outside the store,” she said.

The idea to host a door crasher sale came about when staff was brainstorming the day after the incident.

“It just came out. We also considered calling it a garage sale or ‘no parking, cab stand only,’ sale,” she said.

“What’s really fortunate is because it is a taxi stand out there, it’s normally full of cars. There just happened to be nobody parked out there when it happened. It could have been a lot worse.”

Throughout the day Monday customers and others were popping in to say hello and check to see if Lolë was open. The sale will run until Jan. 29.

McGrath expects the storefront window to be fixed within the next few days.