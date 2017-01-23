Increased Halifax Regional Police budget gets board approval

Next year’s Halifax Regional Police budget got the green light at the municipality’s Board of Police Commissioners on Monday.

After three presentations to the board and changes made at its request, the budget saw an increase of $639,600 over last year – to $77,604,300. The board’s recommendation will come to regional council’s committee of the whole in February for final approval.

“I think this is a very realistic budget that looks toward the future, understanding our current constraints as well,” said board chair and Deputy Mayor Steve Craig.

Coun. Waye Mason made the requests for most of the changes to the budget, and said he believes council will support the recommendation.

“Keeping the operating costs of a $78 million organization only growing $600,000 one year to the next, and including all those service enhancements and accounting changes … that’s great,” he said.

While it wasn’t the $1.3 million increase he was looking for originally, Chief Jean-Michel Blais said he was still happy with the budget, and especially the creation of a new position: a health and wellness coordinator for the force.

He told the board on Monday that the new position, worth $91,600, could reduce health-related absences by 10 per cent – creating savings of $150,000.

But more important than the monetary value, Blais said the position, with an emphasis on mental health care, would result in improved morale, performance and resilience among officers.