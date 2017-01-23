Long-standing Apple Blossom festival opens competition to all gender identities

KENTVILLE, N.S. — A Nova Scotia festival that has crowned a queen for more than 80 years is opening up the competition to people of all genders and gender identities.

The long-standing Annapolis Valley Apple Blossom Festival says it will accept all candidates as long as they have graduated from high school or an equivalent program and are between 18 and 23 years old.

A statement from the organizers says they wanted to make the event more inclusive and remove barriers to who could participate.

Organizer Alxys Chamberlain says the new rules mean the winner of the leadership competition would be dubbed Queen Annapolisa or just Annapolisa, if both men and women compete.

She says if all of the candidates identify as male, the awarded title would be King Annapolisa.