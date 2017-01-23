Nova Scotia man charged with abusing pug on video

A 25-year-old Hantsport man has been charged with animal cruelty after the Nova Scotia SPCA received a disturbing video of a dog being abused.

The dog, a tan-coloured pug, is said to be doing well with its current owner.

Jonah Woodman was charged under section 445.1.1 (a) of the Criminal Code for willfully causing unnecessary pain and suffering to a dog.

Woodman is scheduled to appear in court on March 14 at the Kentville provincial court, according to an SPCA press release.

The abuse allegedly took place in the Kentville area in August 2016, Nova Scotia SPCA Chief Inspector Jo-Anne Landsburg said in an interview.

Landsburg said the fact that the alleged abuse was captured on video made the incident especially disturbing.

“The video depicts the accused being abusive towards the dog,” she said, adding that she couldn’t say if the video came from a cell phone or a video camera.

“We had a concerned citizen, who came in contact with (the video) and sent it in to us. Our investigators were able to track down the person who was involved. They were able to lay charges.”

Landsburg said she couldn’t say the extent of the animal’s injuries as the case is before the courts.

“I can say that the dog is doing well,” she said. “(The dog) is with the owner, the person who committed the alleged offence is not the owner of the dog.”