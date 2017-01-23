Nova Scotia man charged with accessing child pornography
Police say the 69-year-old will appear in court next month.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police in Nova Scotia have charged a 69-year-old man with child-pornography offences.
The RCMP say officers searched a home in Antigonish on Jan. 20 and allegedly found child porn.
John Robert MacIsaac, a 69-year-old from Antigonish, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.
He is scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court on Feb. 22.