'New normal:' Nova Scotia Teachers Union head says old way of doing things may never come back

As teachers began phasing out their work-to-rule campaign on Monday, the head of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union said parents should expect a “new normal.”

“I would like parents to understand that this is a transition and that things may not be totally back to normal ever, the old normal,” Liette Doucet said in an interview.

“There will be a new normal, and teachers will be doing as they have always done. They’ll be doing the best for their students. They’ll be ensuring that their students are successful.”

The transition will take place over the next few days and even months, and Doucet said there will be priorities.

This week teachers will immediately begin making site visits for co-op and O2 students so those students can begin their job placements.

Student teachers will also begin their placements in classrooms across the province, and high school exams are starting this week.

While teachers will be required to input the exam mark and the final mark for students, they won’t have to write comments or fill in the assignment and test marks from the past six week period when work-to-rule was in place.

“The rest will be phased in just according to the timing of things, according to what can wait and what has to be done right away,” she said.

“It’ll be phased in over the next few days, even the (next) few months. And I’m not sure how long until everything has been phased back in.”