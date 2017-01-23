Searchers find body of 62-year-old Nova Scotia man missing since early January
AYLESFORD, N.S. — Police say they have found the body of a Nova Scotia man who was reported missing more than two weeks ago.
They say searchers located the body of 62-year-old James Bell on Saturday just off Aylesford Road in Aylesford.
He was reported missing from his home on Jan. 4.
Police say foul play is not suspected, but they are continuing to investigate.
They say an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.