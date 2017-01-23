Young woman killed after ATV crash in Nova Scotia

A young woman is dead following an ATV crash in Nova Scotia.

The RCMP say they were called to the community of Welshtown, Shelburne Co. around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the 22-year-old victim was out with other ATV riders when she lost control and was thrown from her vehicle.

The Welshtown woman was taken to hospital by paramedics where she later died.