Fur shop in N.S. badly damaged after car crashes through window

WINDSOR, N.S. - The owners of Rideau Brown Furs said they’re just happy everyone is OK after an SUV drove right through their main window.

Rene Lacroix, co-owner of the store, said they’re still shaken up by the event, which took place around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 23.

“I saw it as it happened, I didn’t see it coming,” Lacroix said. “It was a client of ours, she was pulling up to pick up something and she’s not really sure what happened, either her foot slipped off the brake and hit the accelerator or something, but her SUV went right through this window.”

“Knocked out the window, that grate which was bolted in place,” he said, walking around the glass-covered store. “I was at my desk and on my computer and didn’t even hear it until, well, it was just a loud explosion is what it was.”

The vehicle also smashed through a wall, furniture, and other items inside before coming to a halt, he said.

Wendy McKay, who also owns the store, was working on something on the right side of the room when the vehicle crashed inside.

“It felt like the store pretty much came down around us,” McKay said.

Nobody else was inside the store when the accident took place.

McKay said an EHS paramedic checked out the driver and said she had no injuries.

“We’re going to clean up and get a new window back in and get everything back in order so we can get back to business,” she said. “I just heard the loud noise and I just stood there and there was a car, it was unreal. It was just really bizarre.”

McKay said she doesn’t know how much the damages will cost but she added that they’ll be going through insurance to help pay for the damages.

McKay said they aren’t pressing any charges against the driver.

Lacroix said he doesn’t know when the store could re-open as usual.