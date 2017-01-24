Fear of ‘ridiculous’ students not enough to turn down residential development for Halifax

Despite concerns about rowdy students from a handful of nearby residents, Halifax regional council approved a residential development proposed for Coburg Road on Tuesday.

Council voted 15-1 in favour of bylaw amendments to enable the five-storey, 28-unit building at the corner of Coburg Road and Larche Street, which was brought forward by WM Fares Architects on behalf of Chris Moore.

Only Coun. Lindell Smith voted against it after a public hearing.

A few nearby residents spoke out about the development, citing concerns including a lack of parking in the area (the building will only have 20 underground spots), the size of the building, and tree cover in the area.

But the main concern that emerged from would-be neighbours was who they believe will live in the building: students.

“I’ve had a lot of student neighbours over the years, and they’ve gone from the sublime to the ridiculous,” Meredith Annett, who lives on Larche Street, told council. “And there is a lot of ridiculous out there and let me tell you, when you’ve got it next to you, it’s really not fun.”

Catherine Coady lives behind the site, and said she’s concerned about noise levels in a neighbourhood that already has a large student population.

“I feel we should be concentrating on having families come to the south end, not transient people,” she said.

Moore, the owner, defended his proposal, and tried to quell concerns from residents about its future inhabitants.

“We are very cautious and careful on who we bring into our buildings,” he said.

Coady asked councillors if they’d want to live next door to the proposal, and one of them addressed that question directly.

“In addition to all of those other things we talk about, the two criteria I use when looking at these are, ‘Would I live in it?’ and ‘Would I live next to it?’” said Coun. Shawn Cleary.