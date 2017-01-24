Halifax police look for missing girl last seen at the Oval

Police in Halifax are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen at the Oval.

Sam Humprey, 15, was last seen on Monday around 6:07 p.m. in the area of the Oval on the Halifax Commons according to a release.

Humprey is described as white, 5’3, about 106 pounds with medium length brown hair shaved on the right side, and blue/grey eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with fur around the hood, a grey hoodie and black tights.

There is no information to suggest that Humprey has met with foul play, however, police are concerned for her well-being.