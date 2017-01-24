Halifax council greenlights winter version of Mobile Food Market

The Mobile Food Market that was a hit in food desert communities across the municipality last summer will be waking from hibernation soon for a winter version.

The Mobile Food Market was a pilot project that ran over 21 weeks last summer, using a Halifax Transit bus as a market for fresh, yet inexpensive fruits and vegetables. It made stops in East Preston, North Preston, North end Halifax, Spryfield, and Fairview – all communities where food insecurity, or lack of access to healthy food, is high.

Following a unanimous vote in favour of the initiative at Tuesday’s meeting of regional council, the municipality, along with the Nova Scotia Health Authority and the Ecology Action Centre and other groups, will start serving the same communities starting on Feb. 25.

The winter version of the market won’t use a Halifax Transit bus, but will instead set up “drop and go” food boxes in East Preston and Spryfield, and “stay and sell” temporary indoor markets in North Preston, North end Halifax and Fairview.

“There is no finer initiative that we should be supporting than this,” said Coun. Lisa Blackburn.

“The facts are there, and they’re not alternative facts, that Halifax does have the highest level of household food insecurity of 33 metropolitan areas across Canada.”

Coun. Shawn Cleary told council he volunteered on the bus last summer, and saw firsthand the market selling out of fruits and vegetables.

“It really brought fresh fruits and vegetables, and community spirit, to the places that it stopped,” he said.