I'll drink to that: Nova Scotia restaurants can now serve alcohol without food

You no longer have to order food in a Nova Scotia restaurant if you want just one or two alcoholic drinks.

A change to the province's liquor licensing regulations that takes effect today means customers who want to have a beer or a cocktail can do so without having to order from the menu or moving to a restaurant's lounge area.



"This will eliminate an unnecessary business barrier to allow restaurant operators to better serve their customers," Luc Erjavec, vice-president Atlantic for Restaurants Canada, said in a Service Nova Scotia media release.

“Before this change, there were areas of this province where it was impossible for a customer to go into an establishment and order a drink.”