I'll drink to that: Nova Scotia restaurants can now serve alcohol without food

Change in regulations allows licensed restaurants to serve up to two alcoholic drinks to patrons who don't order off the menu.

You no longer have to order food in a Nova Scotia restaurant if you want just one or two alcoholic drinks.

A change to the province's liquor licensing regulations that takes effect today means customers who want to have a beer or a cocktail can do so without having to order from the menu or moving to a restaurant's lounge area.

"This will eliminate an unnecessary business barrier to allow restaurant operators to better serve their customers," Luc Erjavec, vice-president Atlantic for Restaurants Canada, said in a Service Nova Scotia media release.

“Before this change, there were areas of this province where it was impossible for a customer to go into an establishment and order a drink.”

For some restaurant owners, the change will also eliminate the need for a second liquor license.

