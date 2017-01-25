From tech to heated bus stops: Five things Halifax Transit has planned for this year

If you take the bus or ride the ferry, change is coming to your daily commute this year.

Here are five notable changes in Halifax Transit’s fiscal 2017 plan:

1. Technology: Long-promised technology upgrades will start rolling out within weeks, according to Halifax Transit director Dave Reage. Automated stop announcements that started on select routes last month will expand to all routes, and real-time data will be made available to let riders know whether their bus will arrive on schedule by allowing Google Maps’ transit feature and third-party applications to show buses’ exact locations.

2. Service changes: Love ‘em or hate ‘em, some route changes described in the Moving Forward Together plan roll out this year – removing Routes 6, 22 (just service to Exhibition Park), 402 and school specials; replacing Routes 19 and 20 with 9A and 9B, and 9 Barrington with 29; adding extra trips on Route 330; creating the new Route 194 West Bedford Express, and a pilot project, Route 370 Porters Lake Express to the Micmac Terminal.

3. Heated bus stops: Your wait at the bus stop could get warmer this year as Halifax Transit tests out heated bus stops. Reage said the pilot will likely test out two heated shelters at the Highfield Terminal – where there is no indoor option for passengers.

4. Halifax Ferry Terminal update: The point of entry off the ferry into Halifax will see improvements “to bring it out of 1970s décor,” as Reage put it, including a new fare collection kiosk and main entrance and washroom upgrades. The plan is to make it feel more like the Alderney Terminal.

5. Mumford Terminal replacement: The terminal is “both over capacity and aging” and the current site won’t be able to support a new one. Halifax Transit will look for a new spot for the terminal nearby, with hopes of building something like the Lacewood Terminal.

Budget increasing, but ‘nothing overly visionary’ on the way

Halifax Transit is asking for a $1.3 million increase in its budget for the coming year citing increased service, but a local transit advocate isn’t convinced it will be better for passengers.

At regional council’s committee of the whole meeting on Wednesday, transit director Dave Reage presented his proposed fiscal 2017 budget of $115.6 million.

He pointed to increased service – including new routes and new drivers – and inflationary pressures like fuel costs as reasons for the increase, and said he’s excited to “start into the guts of the implementation of Moving Forward Together,” the redesign plan approved by council last year.

“It’s gonna be a fun ride,” Reage said.

Jeff Blair with the group It’s More Than Buses doesn’t think the ride will be much more fun for passengers.

“There’s nothing overly visionary in it,” he said.

“In terms of things like route changes, there’s nothing in there that really justifies why those routes are being changed and how it’s gonna make transit actually better, and by better I mean faster, more frequent, more reliable for people.”

Council approved the budget in principal, but it could also increase after a request from Coun. Sam Austin to consider keeping increased ferry service after the Big Lift project is complete.