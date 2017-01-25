Stolen grave marker in Nova Scotia a ‘disgraceful’ act

When Karen Taylor went to visit her friend’s grave and realized a footstone she had placed there was missing, she broke down in tears.

“I was devastated, I really was,” the Grafton, N.B., resident said of the missing stone from her friend Jeannie Archibald’s gravesite at the Wentworth Cemetery. “I never expected, I never thought in my dreams (that it would be removed),” she said of the stone that had been placed there out of love for a longtime friend.

“I knew her since I was 16, she was like a second mom to me,” the retired businesswoman and former Truro resident said.

“We were very close. “We were very close, we talked to each other every night.”

The missing stone reads simply: “My Jeannie, 1922-2015”, which Taylor said she placed at the gravesite one year after Archibald’s death on Sept. 8, 2015.

When she went back on Dec. 27 to visit the gravesite again, however, she discovered the stone was no longer there.

“I just wanted something there (for) when I go there,” she said, of the “petty, heartless” act.

Taylor, who further described the move as disgraceful,” notified the RCMP of the missing stone and she contacted the Truro Daily News in the hopes of reaching out to whoever removed it.