Halifax school board chair hopes new teachers deal 'acceptable' to both sides

The chair of the Halifax school board is remaining tight-lipped about teachers’ concerns with their new contract deal, and what a rejection could mean.

Dave Wright, chair of the Halifax Regional School Board, said he hopes the bargaining units for both the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) and province “have come to an agreement that’s acceptable to both.”

Since details of the tentative deal came out this week, many Nova Scotia teachers have expressed anger and frustration that the contract doesn’t properly address classroom conditions like size, and support for special-needs students.

A ratification vote for the deal is scheduled for Feb. 8, and the NSTU is recommending their members vote in favour, but it’s unclear what would happen if a tentative contract was voted down a third time.

“I’m not a teacher so I honestly don’t know where they stand, but my hope is for teachers to get back to what they want to do,” Wright said Wednesday before a regular board meeting.

The NSTU began phasing out work-to-rule on Monday in light of reaching a tentative deal, and although president Liette Doucet told Metro this week that “things may not be totally back to normal ever,” Wright said that’s not unusual.

“On the back end of any work action, job action, or strike there’s often a period where things aren’t the same,” Wright said.