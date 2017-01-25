Halifax school board members 'surprised' by J.L. Ilsley replacement

School board members in Halifax were “surprised” to see the province will replace J.L. Ilsley High School, despite higher growth elsewhere and a review suggesting a new north end junior high.

Dave Wright, chair of the Halifax Regional School Board (HRSB), said Wednesday he wasn’t expecting to see the province announce funds in the 2017-18 capital plan to replace the Spryfield school, since the HRSB had only asked for “additions and alterations” on their priority list.

“I would like to know what justification the minister used to change that to a new school construction. There must be something that I’m not aware of,” Wright said before a board meeting Wednesday.

In the HRSB’s capital request to the province for 2017-18, Wright said they had only requested a major renovation to J.L. Ilsley, and added “certainly at some point we will have to do a review process in that area because enrolment is down.”

Wright said while he knows the Spryfield community will be excited, he wasn’t expecting a whole new school there, especially in light of the recent review with the north end community last September. The board approved a new school to consolidate students from Highland Park Junior High and Grades 7-9 at Oxford School, and asked the province to agree.

The HRSB list also asked for both a new elementary and junior high in the Charles P. Allen High family, since Wright said the Hammonds Plains area has seen “explosive growth” in recent years.

“The north end of Halifax had a process behind it so we felt it would have some significant weight, and the pressure in the C.P. Allen family is strong,” Wright said.

Even the board member for Spryfield, Linda MacKay, said Wednesday she was surprised to see the J.L. Ilsley replacement since they’ve had a few years of improvements around roof and other issues.

“If you’ve seen the improvements happening you don’t think they’re going to come up with a new school,” MacKay said after the board meeting.