Man with knife robs Halifax-area drug store of narcotics
Police say the suspect fled in a vehicle believed to be a dark-coloured or black Volkswagon.
Police are looking for a man who robbed a Halifax drug store at knifepoint.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Shoppers Drug Mart at 278 Lacewood Dr. in Clayton Park around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.
A man with a knife demanded narcotics from staff, and after receiving some, fled the store in a black or dark-coloured Volkswagon.
No one was injured.
Police describe the suspect as a white man, about five-foot-10, 180 pounds with dark-coloured hair, a beard and bushy eyebrows.
He was said to be wearing a black-hooded jacket and black pants.