Man with knife robs Halifax-area drug store of narcotics

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Halifax drug store at knifepoint.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Shoppers Drug Mart at 278 Lacewood Dr. in Clayton Park around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A man with a knife demanded narcotics from staff, and after receiving some, fled the store in a black or dark-coloured Volkswagon.

No one was injured.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, about five-foot-10, 180 pounds with dark-coloured hair, a beard and bushy eyebrows.