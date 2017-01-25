J.L. Ilsley to get new high school as province spending $99.5 million on new buildings, renovations

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is spending $99.5 million to build and renovate schools, including construction of a new Halifax area high school and expansion of a elementary school damaged during last fall's storm-related flooding.

The design and construction of nine new schools are included in the $684.2 million capital plan for 2017-18 unveiled today.

Specific dollar figures were not provided, but officials say funding will go toward the replacement of J.L. Ilsley High School, which is currently in the design phase.

Money will also go toward repairing flood damage to Brookland Elementary School in Sydney, N.S., and also toward its expansion in preparation for accommodating middle school students who will transfer there when Sherwood Park school closes in November 2020.

Funding is also included for the renovation of F. H. MacDonald Elementary School in Sutherland's River, which will become a P-8 school to receive students from the East Pictou Middle School when it closes.